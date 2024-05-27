GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women activists expect good turnout for protest in Hassan on May 30

Published - May 27, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers from deaf schools participating in a training programme on Basic Indian Sign Language that got off to a start at AIISH in Mysuru on Monday.

Teachers from deaf schools participating in a training programme on Basic Indian Sign Language that got off to a start at AIISH in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Women activists in Hassan have appealed to people to join the protest demanding the arrest of JD(S) Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, to be held in Hassan on May 30.

Writer Roopa Hassan, physicians Dr. Bharathi Rajashekhar and Dr. Rangalakshmi, and activists Mamatha Shivu, Suvarna Shivaprasad, Indramma, and Pramila addressed a joint press meet in Hassan on Monday.

Roopa Hassan said the JD(S) leader sexually harassed many women, misusing his position. The incident had hit the people of Hassan like a tsunami. “Political parties have used the video clips to score political mileage. They used women’s dignity in their game of politics. It shows the level of politics at play,” she said.

She also expressed anger over the delay in arresting the accused. “We demand the arrest of the person who shot the videos and those who circulated them. The survivors should get justice,” she said. The activists also made it clear that the protest was not backed by any political party.

Former Lok Sabha member Subhashini Ali, who fought against the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, and many other activists are taking part in the protest. The organisers are expecting a good turnout of participants from different parts of the State, she said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.