Women activists demand HC-monitored inquiry into CD scandal

30 March 2021

They say the Special Investigation Team may be biased

Women activists in the State, on Tuesday, demanded a High Court-monitored inquiry into the sex CD scandal.

The activists, under the banner of ‘Naveddu Nilladire’ (If we do not rise), an umbrella forum of various women’s organisations, said an unbiased inquiry needs to be done.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, K.S. Vimala, vice-president, All India Democratic Women’s Association, said they could not trust the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and felt that justice would not be done to the woman who filed the complaint against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Ms. Vimala said both Mr. Jarkiholi and the woman should be treated as equal before law. “Although we have learnt that the woman finally recorded her statement before the judicial magistrate, she was initially reluctant to do so and she was probably facing threats. So, having a High Court-monitored inquiry will ensure that a proper investigation is done,” she said.

While the woman alleged that she was a victim of sexual abuse and filed a complaint against Mr. Jarkiholi, the former Minister said the scandal was an attempt to malign and blackmail him. The activists also demanded that the woman be given protection and the investigation done as per the amended criminal law.

On Sudhakar’s remark

The activists also slammed Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar who had thrown a “challenge” to all the MLAs of the State to subject themselves to an inquiry to know who among them had extramarital relationships.

“None of the elected representatives should use the session to talk about things like this. They should focus on other pressing topics that are of concern to the people of the State. We have demanded Dr. Sudhakar give his attention to improve the facilities for COVID-19 patients as it is his primary duty, rather than safeguard the interest of an accused,” she said.

Open letter

The women activists wrote an open letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai with these demands.

The group also demanded that the Press Council of India take note of the sexist news stories that the media airs.