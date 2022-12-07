Woman’s murder case cracked

December 07, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Channarayapatna Rural Police, investigating the murder of a woman, whose body was found abandoned near the National Highway 75 on the outskirts of Channarayapatna on December 3, arrested a person in Hassan on Monday. Anand, 35, an autorickshaw driver in Hassan, allegedly murdered his wife Dimpal, 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident in Channarayapatna town had noticed a person throwing someone out of his autorickshaw and fleeing. He informed the police. Upon visiting the spot, the police found a woman murdered. During the investigation, the police collected details of the dead and traced her husband.

The couple had been separated for the past few months, due to differences. Their baby was staying with Anand’s sister. Whenever Dimpal wanted to meet her baby, he refused. The issue had caused differences between them. He took her in his autorickshaw on December 3 and murdered her. Later, he moved to different places to avoid arrest. The police succeeded to trace him to Pension Mohalla on Monday and took him into custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US