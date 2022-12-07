Woman’s murder case cracked

December 07, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Hassan

Channarayapatna Rural Police, investigating the murder of a woman, whose body was found abandoned near the National Highway 75 on the outskirts of Channarayapatna on December 3, arrested a person in Hassan on Monday. Anand, 35, an autorickshaw driver in Hassan, allegedly murdered his wife Dimpal, 23.

A resident in Channarayapatna town had noticed a person throwing someone out of his autorickshaw and fleeing. He informed the police. Upon visiting the spot, the police found a woman murdered. During the investigation, the police collected details of the dead and traced her husband.

The couple had been separated for the past few months, due to differences. Their baby was staying with Anand’s sister. Whenever Dimpal wanted to meet her baby, he refused. The issue had caused differences between them. He took her in his autorickshaw on December 3 and murdered her. Later, he moved to different places to avoid arrest. The police succeeded to trace him to Pension Mohalla on Monday and took him into custody.