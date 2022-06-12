Woman’s family kills her father-in-law

An inter-caste marriage led to tension in Chamnur village of Chitapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Sunday, following the brutal murder of the groom’s father by the bride’s family members.

The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Pujari (65).

Suryakant Dashrath Pujari eloped with Sangeeta Malagatti, from a different community, and and married her two years ego and settled down in Bengaluru. The couple came to their native place last week to perform the naming ceremony of their year old son.

The family members of Sangeeta Malagatti attacked Suryakant Pujari’s family and injured his father Dashrath Pujari, his brother Thippanna and wife Sangeeta.

Dashrath Pujari, who was severely injured, failed to respond to treatment and died on Sunday.

A case has been registered against Dyvappa Malagatti, Lakshmi Dyvappa, Eshwar Raj and Yenkappa.