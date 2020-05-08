Karnataka

Woman’s body found in Hemavati

A newly married woman was found dead in Hemavati river near Hennali in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday evening and her husband is missing.

Kruthika 23, of Hennali and Arthesh, 27, a native of Belur, got married on March 20. The couple went out from Kruthika's place on Thursday evening on a bike. As they did not return till late in the evening, the relatives went in search. They spotted the bike on the river bank.

Suspecting that they must have fallen into Hemavati river, they searched and found the body of Kruthika in the water.

Sakleshpur Town Police have reached the spot.

