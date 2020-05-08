Woman’s body found in Hemavati

A newly married woman was found dead in Hemavati river near Hennali in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday evening and her husband is missing.
Kruthika 23, of Hennali and Arthesh, 27, a native of Belur, got married on March 20. The couple went out from Kruthika's place on Thursday evening on a bike. As they did not return till late in the evening, the relatives went in search. They spotted the bike on the river bank.
Suspecting that they must have fallen into Hemavati river, they searched and found the body of Kruthika in the water.
Sakleshpur Town Police have reached the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.