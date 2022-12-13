Woman’s body found buried in sugarcane field

December 13, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Hassan

It is suspected that Avinash and her family members picked up an argument with Kavya on November 25 and killed her

The Hindu Bureau

A person from Parasanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk allegedly murdered a 22-year-old woman with the help of his family members and buried her body in a sugarcane field in the village. The deceased has been identified as Kavya, a native of Madapura in Arakalgud taluk.

The incident came to light on Monday, December 12 after the girl’s mother visited Parasanahalli enquiring about her whereabouts. The police visited the village, exhumed the body, and registered a case against Avinash and his family members.

Kavya was married to a boy from Doddabadiganahali two years ago. Following differences, Kavya left her husband and stayed with her mother in Bengaluru. Avinash from Parasanahalli befriended Kavya in Bengaluru and took her to his village assuring her family that he would marry her.

It is suspected that Avinash and her family members picked up an argument with Kavya on November 25 and killed her. Later, they buried her body in the sugarcane field late at night. As her mobile remained switched off for many days, her mother reached Parasanahalli in search of her.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and other senior officers visited the spot. Holenarasipur Police have registered the case based on a compliant filed by Kavya’s mother.

