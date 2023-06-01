Woman works for a month at bank with fake appointment order

June 01, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 26-year-old woman is said to have worked at a nationalised bank in Kalaburagi for a month by submitting a fake appointment order to the bank officials.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged at Brahmapur Police Station by bank branch manager Usha Sanjay.

According to the complaint, Girija Sharanappa, a native of Ilkal in Bagalkot district, approached the State Bank of India (SBI), Super Market branch, on February 8, 2023 with the appointment order.

She worked under a senior employee for a month due to delay in generating her employee login ID. On April 9, she went on leave on the pretext of health issues.

Later, she approached the SBI branch at Karnatak University in Dharwad on May 26 with an appointment letter issued by SBI Super Market branch of Kalaburagi.

When the Dharwad SBI branch manager called Ms. Usha Sanjay of Kalaburagi SBI branch to cross check about the appointment of a new employee (Girija Sharanappa), the bank manager suspected something amiss in the case and inquired in detail about Girija Sharanappa’s appointment and went through the documents the employee had submitted to the bank when she joined and this revealed that the documents were fake.