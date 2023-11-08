Plantation worker dies in elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru

November 08, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Shivamogga

A wild elephant trampled a 32-year-old plantation worker to death in a coffee estate at Galigundi village near Aldur in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on the morning of November 8.

Meena, 32, daughter of Mohan of Galigundi village, encountered the elephant while working in the estate, along with a few other workers. While other workers succeeded in escaping, she was attacked by the animal and lost her life. Another worker fell unconscious after witnessing the incident.

Police and forest officials visited the spot.