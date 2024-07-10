Woman with rare congenital condition gets a new lease of life at Belagavi hospital

Doctors at KLE Society Prabhakar Kore Hospital saved the life of a poor woman who was suffering from Chiari malformation, a rare congenital condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old woman from Nippani was suffering from severe neck pain, weakness in limbs and difficulty in ingesting food and liquids. She was diagnosed with the rare congenital condition called Chiari malformation.

She arrived at the hospital looking for treatment. A scan of the brain and spine revealed that she was suffering from Chiari malformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is characterized by abnormalities of the craniovertebral joints and soft tissues, affecting the brain stem, neck and spine and causing damage to the nervous system.

It is usually seen in adults. If it is not detected early and surgically corrected, it can lead to severe complications.

The surgery lasted about six hours. Post-surgery, the patient started eating food and walking without support within 8 hours of the operation. She was discharged from hospital in just four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of doctors was led by consultant neurosurgeon Abhishek Patil and the neuro-anaesthesia team of Narendra Patil and Tina Desai. Post-operative neuro-physiotherapy was conducted by Gayatri Gurav and Afnan.

“Complex Chiari is a rare condition affecting the most sensitive and delicate part of the nervous system that is the cranio-vertebral junction consisting of the brainstem, upper spinal cord and the vertebral arteries. The surgical management of this is complex and requires high level of planning and expertise,” said Dr Patil.

Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and members of the board of directors, medical director of the hospital Colonel M. Dayananda have congratulated the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.