Woman who woke up at graveyard just before last rites dies

Bengaluru

27 January 2021 23:32 IST

Yasmin Banu (40) who regained consciousness at Khuddus Saheb graveyard minutes before the last rites were to be performed, succumbed to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday.

Her brother Syed Moinuddin told The Hindu that Ms. Banu had fainted in her house on January 17. Unable to get a bed in a reputed government hospital, he shifted her to a private hospital on January 18, and arranged for ₹1.3 lakh as advance payment for the treatment. But before the surgery, the hospital told the family to take the patient home stating that she was brain dead. Mr. Moinuddin took the ‘body’ to the cemetery for the last rites in an ambulance. When she regained consciousness at the graveyard, shocked family members got her admitted into a private hospital.

According to the doctors treating her, Yasmin was responding to treatment. However on a Tuesday in the wee hours, she had a cardiac arrest and succumbed.

Advertising

Advertising