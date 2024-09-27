ADVERTISEMENT

Woman who witnessed robbery found dead in well in Belagavi village

Published - September 27, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have begun investigation following a complaint by a woman’s family that she was killed by men who looted a village temple in Shindholi village of Belagavi district on Thursday.

Bharamakka Pujari’s body was found in the well near the temple. Her family members have complained that men who looted the Masanavva Temple of its jewels threwn her into the well, as she witnessed the offence.

She had woken up earlier than others in her house to clean her frontyard. She saw the robbery going on at the time. When she tried to alert the others, the robbers killed her, the complaint said. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US