Woman who witnessed robbery found dead in well in Belagavi village

Published - September 27, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have begun investigation following a complaint by a woman’s family that she was killed by men who looted a village temple in Shindholi village of Belagavi district on Thursday.

Bharamakka Pujari’s body was found in the well near the temple. Her family members have complained that men who looted the Masanavva Temple of its jewels threwn her into the well, as she witnessed the offence.

She had woken up earlier than others in her house to clean her frontyard. She saw the robbery going on at the time. When she tried to alert the others, the robbers killed her, the complaint said. A case has been registered.

