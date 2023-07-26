Woman who went missing on Tuesday found in canal in Kadur

July 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 66-year-old woman, who had gone missing after she had been to her farm at Hosa Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, was found dead on Wednesday. She is suspected to have been washed away in the canal during heavy rains.

Revamma had gone to her farmland. As she did not return by evening, the relatives went looking for her. They found her footwear near the canal that connects to Madagada tank. Suspecting that she must have fallen accidentally into the canal, the police and the Fire and Emergency Services were informed.

The efforts to trace her did not yield results on Tuesday night. Her body was found in the canal about 500 metres away from the place where her footwear were found. Shashidhar K.P., District Fire Officer of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that efforts to trace her began again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. By 10 a.m., the body had been traced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarikere Assistant Commissioner Kantharaj, Tahsildar Kaviraj and others visited the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.