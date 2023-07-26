HamberMenu
Woman who went missing on Tuesday found in canal in Kadur

July 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Fire and Emergency Services staff retrieving the body of the woman at Hosa Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk, on Wednesday.

The Fire and Emergency Services staff retrieving the body of the woman at Hosa Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 66-year-old woman, who had gone missing after she had been to her farm at Hosa Siddarahalli in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, was found dead on Wednesday. She is suspected to have been washed away in the canal during heavy rains.

Revamma had gone to her farmland. As she did not return by evening, the relatives went looking for her. They found her footwear near the canal that connects to Madagada tank. Suspecting that she must have fallen accidentally into the canal, the police and the Fire and Emergency Services were informed.

The efforts to trace her did not yield results on Tuesday night. Her body was found in the canal about 500 metres away from the place where her footwear were found. Shashidhar K.P., District Fire Officer of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that efforts to trace her began again at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. By 10 a.m., the body had been traced.

Tarikere Assistant Commissioner Kantharaj, Tahsildar Kaviraj and others visited the spot.

