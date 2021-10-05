Woman who was set on fire dies

Palamma (23), who was admitted on Sunday night with burns to the District Hospital in Kalaburagi, died on Tuesday. She was set on fire by Gangappa Basappa Allalli (25) after she obstructed to his sexual advances. She was the wife of Mareppa.

According to the police, Gangappa Allalli tried to rape her but when she resisted, he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

The woman’s neighbours who heard her screaming rushed to the spot and shifted her to the taluk hospital in Surpur. The doctors who gave her treatment there referred the woman to Kalaburagi for further treatment.

In protest against the brutal act of Gangappa Allalli, the woman’s relatives and residents of Chowdeshwarihalli staged a protest with the body at Gandhi Chowk in Surpur and demanded capital punishment for the accused. They took the body to the village only after the police pacified them with an assurance of taking stern legal action against the accused.

It is said in the complaint submitted to the police that the accused had been warned by the village elders when he tried to rape the woman on an earlier occasion. He, however, continued to behave with the same attitude towards the woman despite the warning.

Meanwhile, the police, who have registered a case, arrested the accused and launched investigation.