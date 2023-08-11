ADVERTISEMENT

Woman who had gone missing, found dead

August 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman working at a petrol bunk who had gone missing on Thursday evening was found dead near her house on Friday morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Mahanandi, 21, hailing from Kalaburagi. She was living with her elder sister in Maheshwarinagar, Mahadevapura. Both the sisters were working at a petrol bunk.

Mahanandi had gone missing from her house on Thursday evening. When she did not return home even by late night, her sister lodged a missing person complaint with Mahadevapura police. However, on Friday morning, residents of the area found the body of a woman in a shed nearby and she was identified as Mahanandi. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said she was strangled to death with a black sacred thread she was wearing on her neck. However, no valuables on her body seem stolen, prompting the police to suspect that the murder may have been committed over personal vendetta. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US