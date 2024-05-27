ADVERTISEMENT

Woman who filed POCSO complaint against former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa dies in private hospital

Updated - May 27, 2024 02:08 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sources in the police department said that, according to the hospital, the woman was suffering from lung cancer.

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The woman who filed a complaint against BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, accusing him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Dollars Colony, died at a private hospital in Hulimavu in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 26).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources in the police department, the 53-year-old woman visited a private hospital on May 26 night after she experienced breathing problems. The source said she died at the hospital after failing to respond to the treatment. Sources in the police department said that, according to the hospital, the woman was suffering from lung cancer.

Related Stories

After she filed a complaint at Sadashivanagar police station on March 14 against Mr. Yediyurappa, the State government transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the next day. The CID, which is currently probing the case, has so far recorded the statements of the survivor and the mother under Section 164 of the CrPC.

The woman is survived by her 17-year-old daughter and a son. In her POCSO complaint, the woman said she and her daughter had visited Mr. Yediyurappa seeking his help, in relation to earlier cases of sexual abuse, cheating and other offences she and her daughter were allegedly victims of. The daughter was allegedly raped by a relative back in 2015.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US