Karnataka

Woman who escaped rape bid dies of COVID-19

A 25-year-old COVID-19 patient, who escaped a rape attempt by a private ambulance driver, died of the infection at the District and General Hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) here on Wednesday.

Premkumar (25), a resident of Filter Bed and driver of a private ambulance, is said to have made an attempt to rape the victim inside GIMS Hospital on the night of June 8.

The woman cried for help and patients inside the ward rescued her. In a swift action, Brahmpur Police arrested the accused who was later sent to judicial custody.


Printable version | Jun 16, 2021

