Woman washed away after falling off footbridge in Shivamogga district

Published - July 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Many taluks in the district are being lashed by heavy rains

The Hindu Bureau

Rescuers looking for Shashikala who fell off a footbridge in Shivamogga’s Hosanagar taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

A woman was washed away after she fell off a footbridge at Baise village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday.

Many parts of Hosanagar, Sagar, and Tirthahalli taluks have been receiving heavy rains, and streams are full.

Shashikala, 43, fell off the footbridge made of areca trees while she was on the way to her field. As she did not return, her family members went looking for her and found the body stuck to a tree about a km from the footbridge.

Shashikala is survived by two sons.

Downpour

Shivamogga district has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days, affecting life. Trees have got uprooted and electricity poles have fallen, disrupting power supply; low-lying areas have been flooded and rivers are in spate, leaving people on the banks worried.

A tree fell on a four-wheeler at Agumbe Ghat on Thursday and passengers suffered injuries. The incident occurred near the fourth hairpin curve at the ghat, affecting traffic on the narrow stretch of National Highway 169A.

A house at Agumbe was partially damaged.

Heavy rains in parts of Sagar taluk left many roads flooded and road bridges damaged. Road connectivity to some of the villages has been badly affected. Several electricity poles have collapsed near Hole Bagilu in Sagar taluk. Movement of vehicles on the Byndoor-Ranebennur highway has been affected by landslips near Samagodu in Hosanagar taluk.

Shivamogga district received an average of 55.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The highest of 111.20 mm was recorded in Sagar taluk. Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks received 100.8 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall received in other taluks was Shivamogga — 15.3 mm; Bhadravati — 9.10 mm, Shikaripur — 18.8 mm, and Sorab — 34.6 mm.

