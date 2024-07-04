GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman washed away after falling off footbridge in Shivamogga district

Many taluks in the district are being lashed by heavy rains

Published - July 04, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rescuers looking for Shashikala who fell off a footbridge in Shivamogga’s Hosanagar taluk on Thursday.

Rescuers looking for Shashikala who fell off a footbridge in Shivamogga’s Hosanagar taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

A woman was washed away after she fell off a footbridge at Baise village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday.

Many parts of Hosanagar, Sagar, and Tirthahalli taluks have been receiving heavy rains, and streams are full.

Shashikala, 43, fell off the footbridge made of areca trees while she was on the way to her field. As she did not return, her family members went looking for her and found the body stuck to a tree about a km from the footbridge.

Shashikala is survived by two sons.

Downpour

Shivamogga district has been receiving heavy rains for the last two days, affecting life. Trees have got uprooted and electricity poles have fallen, disrupting power supply; low-lying areas have been flooded and rivers are in spate, leaving people on the banks worried.

A tree fell on a four-wheeler at Agumbe Ghat on Thursday and passengers suffered injuries. The incident occurred near the fourth hairpin curve at the ghat, affecting traffic on the narrow stretch of National Highway 169A.

A house at Agumbe was partially damaged.

Heavy rains in parts of Sagar taluk left many roads flooded and road bridges damaged. Road connectivity to some of the villages has been badly affected. Several electricity poles have collapsed near Hole Bagilu in Sagar taluk. Movement of vehicles on the Byndoor-Ranebennur highway has been affected by landslips near Samagodu in Hosanagar taluk.

Shivamogga district received an average of 55.8 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The highest of 111.20 mm was recorded in Sagar taluk. Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks received 100.8 mm of rainfall.

The rainfall received in other taluks was Shivamogga — 15.3 mm; Bhadravati — 9.10 mm, Shikaripur — 18.8 mm, and Sorab — 34.6 mm.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.