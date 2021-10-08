Woman wants back baby given for adoption

A woman from Hettur in Sakleshpur taluk has appealed to the district administration to return her five-month-old baby daughter taken for adoption through an adoption agency in Hassan.

The 36-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired woman has approached the administration through her relatives. Her relatives alleged that the baby had been taken for adoption without her consent. She was allegedly forced to sign a document in English, which she could not follow. “She had been in depression since she was separated from the baby. We want the baby returned to her. She will take care of the baby”, said Bhagya, the woman’s sister.

The woman had lost her husband a few years ago. She had been working in agriculture fields for her living. A person who was also working with her befriended her and impregnated her. Later he allegedly abandoned her.

The woman gave birth to her baby at a primary health centre at Hettur in May this year. The hospital staff sent the woman and her baby to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Hassan, as there were none to take care of them.

The CWC gave the custody of the child to Tavaru Charitable Trust, an adoption agency, for care and protection. After taking clearance from the CWC, the child was put for adoption procedure through Central Adoption Resource Authority.

When The Hindu contacted Phalaksha, founder of the agency, he said the child had been with the people who adopted her. “We have followed the procedure and the CWC gave clearance after taking the mother’s consent. The mother had time of two months to take back the baby. But, now the time is over. The baby is not with me”, he said. The relatives of the mother alleged that the CWC or the non-government organisation should have consulted one of them before taking such a decision.

CWC chairperson H.P. Komala said that she gave clearance for adoption after taking the mother’s consent. “We have followed all procedures as per the law. She had time to claim the baby within the first two months. Now, she can move court. She can also avail herself of free legal service.”