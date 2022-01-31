Woman undergoes neuro-endoscopic surgery

Doctors in KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital have successfully performed a complicated neuro-endoscopic surgery. Neurosurgeons have cured a 25-year-old woman of chronic headache and frequent vomiting by removing a deep-seated brain tumour using neuro endoscope.

The neurosurgery team consisting of Vikram T.P., Prakash Rathod, Abhishek Patil and neuro anaesthetist Teena Desai conducted the keyhole surgery using newly acquired equipment such as neuro endoscope, microscope and neuro navigation.

The young female was diagnosed of the deep-seated brain tumour that was causing blockage to the ventricular system. This condition proved to be very challenging for the surgeons since the tumour was nearly close to the brain’s centre and hence, the margin of error was shallow due to the tumour location.

“The use of neuro endoscope in these deep, critical areas of the brain is beneficial. It provides a full view of the tumour through a narrow brain window, causing very minimal brain injury,’’ said the team after surgery.

Society chairman Prabhakar Kore and Medical Director and CEO M.V. Jali have congratulated the team.