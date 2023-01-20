ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, two daughters found dead

January 20, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two daughters were found dead in Kamatagi village in Bagalkot district on Thursday.

The bodies of 42-year-old Uma Masareddy and her daughters, 20-year-old Aishwarya and 18-year-old Soundarya, were found floating in the Malaprabha river course.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved them.

The police said that while Uma was a home-maker from Sulebavi village, Aishwarya was a student of engineering and Soundarya B.Sc.

They were upset over some domestic problems and wanted to end their lives, officers at the Amingad Police Station said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

