Woman, two children killed in fire accident at RTPS staff quarters in Raichur

March 06, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A woman and her two children were killed at Shaktinagar in Raichur district on Monday evening. The deceased were identified as 33-year-old Ranjitha, wife of Siddalingaiah Swamy, an engineer in the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), and her children, 13-year-old Mrudula and six-year-old Taurnya.

Mrudula was a Class VI student at DAV School in Shaktinagar and Tarunya was in UKG in the same school.

As per information provided by Raichur Police, the air-conditioner at the RTPS employees quarters where the family was living had developed some functional problems and caught fire. The fire spread to the entire residence causing the loss of lives. The family was a native of Dalavoykodihalli village at Malavalli taluk of Mandya district in South Karnataka.

“Mr. Siddalingaiah Swamy is an Assistant Executive Engineer in the RTPS. His wife and her two children died in the fire accident. As per preliminary information we gathered, the air-conditioner in the house which had some issues caught fire and the fire expanded to the entire house and killed the three in the house. Neighbours rushed to the spot for help and also informed the police. But, by the time police and firefighters reached the spot, all three in the house were dead. Mr. Siddalingaiah Swamy was not at home when the incident happened. We have informed the family members of the victims,” Raichur Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. told The Hindu.