Karnataka

Woman, two children found dead

A woman and her two children were found dead in the Tungabhadra on Tuesday.

Depressed over the death of her husband four months ago due to COVID-19, the woman and her two children are said to have jumped off a bridge across the Tungabhadra near Dadhesugur village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district.

The dead were identified as Channamma (35), Sumitra (7) and Prashanth (5). The three bodies have now been retrieved from the river.

A case has been registered in the Sindhanur Rural Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)


