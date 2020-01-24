Woman, two children found dead

A woman and her two children were found dead in Avargol village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Friday.

The bodies of Malavva (35) and her sons, Siddappa (10) and Gurunath (3), were found floating in an irrigation canal in Noginahal village. The police suspected that Malavva ended her life as she was upset with frequent fights with her husband Basavaraj Marabasanavar, and his first wife.

Basavaraj Marabasanavar had married Malavva as he had six daughters from his first marriage and he wanted a son, instead. However, his two wives did not get along well. They fought with each other and with Marabasanavar frequently. The fights did not reduce even after Malavva delivered two sons.

Upset with the frequent fights, Malavva decided to end her life, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Hukkeri Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahavani on Ph: 104 for help).