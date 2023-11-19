HamberMenu
Woman trampled to death by elephant

November 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A woman working in agricultural field was trampled to death by an elephant in Mandya district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Lalanakere village and the victim was identified as Sakamma, 50. The elephant inflicted injuries on the head and chest on Sakamma who died on the spot. Srirangapatana MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar, and others reached the spot on receiving information and apprised themselves of the situation.

They commiserated with the family members of the deceased. The MLA appealed for calm and urged the local residents to be vigilant during harvesting and working in fields. The Forest Department was directed to take measures to prevent and reduce such conflict situations.

