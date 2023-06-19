Woman trampled to death, another injured in elephant attack in Kanakapura

June 19, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death and another was injured when a wild elephant attacked them at Achalu village in Kanakapura in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayamma and the injured woman is Venkatalakshmmamma, 52. According to officials, the duo were part of the five-member women’s group who were on their way to a sesame plantation to work as contract labourers.

While the group was walking barely a few metres away from their residence, they noticed the elephant charging towards them.

While the others ran to safety, Jayamma and Venkatalakshmamma came under attack and were trampled by the agitated elephant.

Venkatalakshmamma sustained multiple fractures and was rushed to Kanakapura government hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital where she is being treated .

The villagers soon gathered at the site and Forest Department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

The Forest Department called the family of the deceased for condolence and assured necessary compensation .

This is the third death reported in and around the area for the last 15 days. The forest department officials said that two elephants have ventured out of the forest and are attacking the people.

As part of safety measures, the forest department officials have summoned the elephant task force from Mysury and Kollegal to identify the elephants and drive them back to the forest, Deputy Conservator of Forest, V Devraj said .

The forest department officials have also asked people living in the border areas to be cautious and step up patrolling to track down the elephants.