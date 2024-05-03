Woman tied to poll, beaten up in Haveri district

May 03, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A girl’s family tied a 50-year-old woman to a pole and beat her up in Haveri district on Thursday stating that her son had eloped with their daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which happened at Aremallapur village in Ranebennur taluk, came to light on Friday after videos became viral on social media.

The woman thus beaten up has been identified as Hanumavva Durgappa Medleri. The woman was beaten up by Guttevva Ujjappa Telagi, Nagavva Ningappa Bevinamarad, Savitavva Basappa Telagi, Chandrappa Telagi and Basappa Telagi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanumavva Medleri’s son Manjunath was reportedly in love with Puja Gangappa Telagi and the two have left the village and gone incommunicado. And, accusing the woman of being responsible for the episode, she was beaten up, according to the police.

The woman has suffered injuries and was taken to the taluk hospital by the locals for treatment.

Ranebennur Police have registered a case. No arrests have been made yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.