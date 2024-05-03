GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman tied to poll, beaten up in Haveri district

A family of Aremallapur village in Ranebennur taluk has said that the woman’s son eloped with their daughter

May 03, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl’s family tied a 50-year-old woman to a pole and beat her up in Haveri district on Thursday stating that her son had eloped with their daughter.

The incident, which happened at Aremallapur village in Ranebennur taluk, came to light on Friday after videos became viral on social media.

The woman thus beaten up has been identified as Hanumavva Durgappa Medleri. The woman was beaten up by Guttevva Ujjappa Telagi, Nagavva Ningappa Bevinamarad, Savitavva Basappa Telagi, Chandrappa Telagi and Basappa Telagi.

Hanumavva Medleri’s son Manjunath was reportedly in love with Puja Gangappa Telagi and the two have left the village and gone incommunicado. And, accusing the woman of being responsible for the episode, she was beaten up, according to the police.

The woman has suffered injuries and was taken to the taluk hospital by the locals for treatment.

Ranebennur Police have registered a case. No arrests have been made yet.

