Woman, three children found dead in canal; her husband, three others held

The Sirwar Police have arrested a man and three of his relatives after his wife and their three minor children were found dead in the left branch canal of the Upper Krishna Project, near Kottadoddi village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Naseema (28) and her children as Mohammad Haneef (5) Mohammad Aiyan (3) and Mohammad Rigan (1).

According to a complaint, the victim ended her life along with her children after she was harassed by her husband Mehboob, mother-in-law Hameeda, husband’s brother Mustafa and Mustafa’s wife Mumtaz. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the victim’s husband and his relatives and produced them before a local court which sent all of them to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case based on a missing complaint from the victim’s relative after she was not found either in her husband’s house at Attanur village in Sirwar taluk or her parental house at Devatkal in Deodurg taluk. The police invoked Section 498A and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused after the bodies of the woman and her three children were found in the canal. They later arrested the accused. Senior police officers visited the spot.

