Woman techie harassed by eve teasers

July 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of eve teasers harassed a woman software engineer while she was returning home from work in Brindavan Nagar in Peenya on Friday.

The accused followed the victim while she walking, and asked her to share her contact number. The victim resisted and managed to reach home following which the accused, covering their faces, and shirts pelted stones at the car parked in front her house in frustration and left.

Based on the complaint, the Peenya police have registered a case of harassment and are verifying the CCTv footage, they have identify one of the accused . Efforts are on to track down them.

