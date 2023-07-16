HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman techie harassed by eve teasers

July 16, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of eve teasers harassed a woman software engineer while she was returning home from work in Brindavan Nagar in Peenya on Friday.

The accused followed the victim while she walking, and asked her to share her contact number. The victim resisted and managed to reach home following which the accused, covering their faces, and shirts pelted stones at the car parked in front her house in frustration and left.

Based on the complaint, the Peenya police have registered a case of harassment and are verifying the CCTv footage, they have identify one of the accused . Efforts are on to track down them.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.