Woman techie files complaint of rape, police probe finds otherwise 

December 15, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 25-year-old techie lodged a complaint with Koramangala police suspecting she was assaulted and probably raped on December 13. However, an investigation has now revealed that she was not assaulted or sexually abused.

The techie had been to a pub in Koramangala on the night of December 12 alone. She walked out of the pub in an inebriated state at around 11.30 p.m. In her complaint, the woman said that she blacked out as soon as she exited the pub and woke up an hour later at around 12.30 a.m. several km away in Adugodi, with several injuries on her body. In her complaint, she said that she had blacked out at the pub and was not aware how she reached the place where she woke up and due to the injuries on her body, she suspected that she was assaulted and sexually abused.

The Koramangala police who registered a rape case, collected CCTV footage from several cameras along the route between the pub and the place where she woke up between 11.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m. “We found that she was not assaulted by anyone during the time. Like the woman said in her complaint, she did not black out at the pub. It is clearly seen that she walked for nearly an hour in a very inebriated state to the place where she ‘woke up’ and during this time, she fell down multiple times and got up again and walked until she knocked on a women’s paying guest accommodation where she returned to her senses. The injuries on her body were sustained when she fell down multiple times,” a senior police official handling the case said.

“Prima facie there was no assault or rape on the woman, but the investigation is still on. We have showed the CCTV footage to the complainant and she has also realised that she walked to the spot herself and no other person seemed to be involved,” the officer said.