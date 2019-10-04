Women teachers above 50 years likely to be exempted from transfer

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education is mulling over exempting women teachers above 50 years of age from the transfer process.

At a press conference on Friday, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said they were planning to make several amendments to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of transfer of teachers) Act. Male teachers above 55 years may also be exempted as also single parents, and female teachers who have children with special needs.

“We are planning to ensure that these amendments are in place before transfers take place for the next academic year,” said Mr. Kumar, while clarifying that the transfer amendments will be applicable next year after an ordinance or amendment to the Act is done following deliberations.

This year there was a lot of pressure from various quarters to stop the teacher transfer process. It finally took place after it was postponed several times.

Mr. Kumar pointed out that ‘value education’ would be introduced on Saturdays, which is currently being observed as ‘no-bag’ days. Several non-profit organisations have come forward to work with the department to provide value-based education to schoolchildren.

“The Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement will give a detailed presentation at one of the schools in November. The department will later work on the modalities of implementing this project,” he added.