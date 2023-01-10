Woman suspected to have been mauled to death by stray dogs

January 10, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a ghastly incident, a 58-year-old woman is said to have been mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Uppina Betageri village in Dharwad taluk on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Mehboobi Nadaf of Kotabagi village was reportedly mentally unstable. She was attacked by the dogs when was she was loitering around in the village.

Village resident found the with dog bites near the KPTCL power grid in the village.

According to Garag Police, who have registered a case, it is not yet clear whether she was mauled to death by dogs or whether dogs bit her after she died.

The body has been sent to Civil Hospital in Dharwad for post-mortem.

The event also led to a flash protest by residents seeking immediate steps to check the menace of stray dogs.