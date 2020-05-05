Karnataka

Woman succumbs to COVID-19

A 62-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died on Tuesday morning at the designated hospital here. Identified as P-640, she was suffering from various ailments including lung-related issues. Despite treatment, she failed to respond, the report said. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths rose to three in the district. Her last rites were performed as per the protocol issued by the government for such patients.

Meanwhile three more patients were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. With this, the total number of persons discharged rose to 22. Of the total 47 positive case, three have died and at present 22 patients are in hospital.

