Woman succumbs to COVID-19

A 62-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died on Tuesday morning at the designated hospital here. Identified as P-640, she was suffering from various ailments including lung-related issues. Despite treatment, she failed to respond, the report said. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths rose to three in the district. Her last rites were performed as per the protocol issued by the government for such patients.
Meanwhile three more patients were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. With this, the total number of persons discharged rose to 22. Of the total 47 positive case, three have died and at present 22 patients are in hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.