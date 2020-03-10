Woman stages dharna over cutting of trees on her land

A 65-year-old woman is staging a dharna in front of her house at Thippuru in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, demanding justice from the government after the authorities allegedly cut down hundreds of arecanut and coconut trees on her land.

The villagers of Thippuru have also joined the dharna. The agitators condemned the felling of the trees “in the name of clearing encroachment”.

Siddamma, the woman, alleged that about 170 arecanut trees and 25 coconut trees grown on 1.5 acres were razed by the tahsildar on March 6, in violation of the stay order passed by the Deputy Commissioner till the case on the land was decided. The family alleged that they were not served any notice beforehand and the authorities went ahead with the razing operation despite their pleas.