Woman, son to attempt non-stop 12-hour swimming relay feat in Belagavi today

A city-based woman and son will attempt a 12-hour non-stop swimming relay feat in Belagavi on Thursday.

Jyoti S. Kori and her son, Vihaan, are both champion swimmers with 48 medals between them.

Jyoti has won 26 medals and her son 22.

Jyoti is a para medical officer with the State government, while her son is studying in the sixth standard at St. Xaviers High School.

The event will be held at KLE Suvarna JNMC Swimming Pool.

The Swimmers Club Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club Belgaum are organizing the event. They hope to enter the feat, when successful, into the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

The two swimmers are being trained by coaches Umesh G. Kalghatgi, Akshay Sheregar, Ajinkya Mendke, Nitish Kuduchkar, Govardhan Kakatkar and Imran Uchgaonkar, said a release.