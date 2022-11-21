Woman, son found dead

A woman and her three-year-old son were found dead on Monday. While Bhavya, 23, was found in the tank at Kunchevu Koppal in Holenarsipur taluk, her son’s body was found in Hemavathi canal a few km away.
The duo had been missing for the last two days. It is suspected that Bhavya ended her life after throwing her son into the tank. Bhavya was married to Srinivas of Kunchevu Koppal four years ago. Recently, the couple had differences. It is said Srinivas was forcing his wife to bring dowry, the police said.
The Holenarsipur Town police have registered a case. They took Srinivas into custody for enquiry.
(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.)
