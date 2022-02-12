Woman, son found dead

Search on for another child suspected dead

A woman and her son were found dead in Hindalga in Belagavi on Friday. The police and fire fighters retrieved the bodies of Krisha Keshwane (35) and Bhaveer (4) from a lake near the Ganapati temple in Hindalga village.

The woman is suspected to have jumped into the lake along with two of her children.

The police believe that Veeren (7) is also dead. They are looking for the body. Fishermen and swimmers were looking for the body till Friday evening.

It is not immediately known what forced the woman to take this step. “She was missing since Thursday. She left her home on Thursday morning saying that she will drop off the children to school,’’ a police officer said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)