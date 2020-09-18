Karnataka

Woman, son found dead in Halaga

A woman and her son were found dead in a house in Halaga village in Belagavi district on Thursday.

The police gave their names as Bharati Gharane (36) and Prajwal (15).

The police suspected that they could have killed themselves because of some domestic problems that Bharati was facing.

Her husband left her after a few years of their marriage. She was working at a bakery in Halaga village and was living with another person.

A case has been registered in the Rural Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

