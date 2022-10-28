Woman, son die in accident

:

A woman and her three-year-old son died on the spot when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tractor parked on the road near Ulivala on Channarayapatna – Holenarasipur road on Thursday evening. Padvamathi, 28, and her son Shreyas died on the spot. Her husband Chandrashekhar and daughter Prateeksha suffered injuries.

The family members, residing at Kalenahalli in Holenarsipur taluk, were on the way to Gondi Mallenahalli to take part in a festival when they met with the accident. Holenarasipur Rural Police have registered the case based on a complaint filed by Padmavathi’s sister Jyothi.