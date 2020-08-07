Woman slips into overflowing storm-water drain, dies

Incessant rainfall since Wednesday has left several houses damaged in Kundapur and Brahmavar taluks of Udupi and in some parts of Dakshina Kannada. Major rivers in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are in spate.

A 60-year-old woman, Gulabi, from Puttur village of Udupi died after she slipped into an overflowing storm-water drain in Hanumanth Nagar of Nittur on the outskirts of Udupi on Wednesday night.

The Udupi Town Police said that passers-by rescued Gulabi but she passed away. She is the second woman to have died in floods in Udupi. On August 3, Sooramma Poojary was washed away in an overflowing stream in Mururu of Kaltodu village near Byndoor.

According to the Udupi district administration, 16 houses are partially damaged and horticultural crops were damaged in 11 villages of Kundapur taluk. As many as 11 houses are partially damaged and horticultural crops were damaged in nine villages of Brahmavar taluk. A house in Renjal village of Karkala taluk was also partially damaged.

High tide in Padukere damaged the fisheries road between Udupi and Kaup. Sea erosion was reported in Kodi of Kundapur.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that the district administration has identified 26 flood-prone villages. So far, 116 houses have been partially damaged and two houses were completely damaged in heavy rain. Relief amount has been given to the affected families, he said.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts on Thursday. Major rivers in the district are in spate.

Nearly 20 electricity poles were damaged in Gurupura resulting in disruption in power supply. A transformer was damaged in Yedapadavu. A few houses were damaged in Baikampady in the city.

According to India Meteorological Department, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph and high tides in the sea ranging up to 5.7 m are likely to prevail along the coast on Friday. Fishermen have been advised not to go fishing.