Woman SI trapped by Lokayukta while allegedly receiving bribe

The policewoman had allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh for release of valuables and property papers belonging to a civil contractor that had been seized in connection with a case booked against him

Published - May 30, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A woman police sub-inspector (SI) in Mysuru was on Thursday trapped by the Lokayukta police while she was allegedly receiving bribe.

The SI, Radha, attached to the Kuvempunagar police station here was allegedly caught red-handed while she was accepting ₹50,000 bribe from the complainant K.B. Mahesh, a civil contractor from K.R. Mohalla here.

According to Superintendent of Lokayukta police, Mysuru, V.J. Sajeeth, Mr. Mahesh had approached the Lokayukta police with a complaint that Ms. Radha was demanding ₹2 lakh for release of valuables and property papers belonging to him that had been seized by the police in connection with a case booked against him.

The Kuvempunagar police had seized gold jewellery, property documents, bank passbook, ATM card, bank locker key, mobile phone, and two vehicles in connection with a case booked against him.

Ms. Radha was trapped by the Lokayukta police while she was accepting the bribe at the police station on Thursday, a statement from the Lokayukta police said.

