Woman shot dead in Guledgudda

Two men serving in the Army detained

Dyamavva Yallappa Pujari, a 45-year-old resident of Nuglipet at Guledgudda town in Bagalkot district, was shot dead by her relative Muttappa on Sunday. Two men, including Mutappa, both serving in the Army at Hyderabad, have been detained in connection with the case. Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar visited the spot.

As per sources in the Police Department, Muttappa, who is serving in the Army and posted in Hyderabad, shot the woman with his licensed firearm. Preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused and the victim had a long-pending property dispute that triggered the crime. The accused and his associate, who is also serving in the Army in Hyderabad, were detained.

“During preliminary investigation, we found that a civil dispute over land is the cause for the crime. The victim was getting a house built on disputed land on the outskirts of Guledgudda town where she was shot at. She was immediately rushed to the Bagalkot District Hospital where she was declared brought dead. We have detained the two accused in the case. And, investigation is on. Two rounds were fired from the personal licensed weapon,” a police officer, who wished to remain unanimous, told The Hindu.

Dyamavva Pujari was married to Yallappa Pujari, a resident of Parvati village which is close to Guledgudda. Her husband died about 12 years ago. She was residing at her parents since then. She is survived by two daughters who are married.