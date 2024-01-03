Woman says she was disrobed, assaulted by at least 20 villagers in Tigadi of Belagavi district

January 03, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman from Tigadi in Belagavi district has said that 20 villagers, including a gram panchayat member, attacked her after disrobing her as a revenge for her legal fight over an old property dispute.

In a complaint to the police, she said that the group of 20 people, including six women, disrobed her and assaulted her, as they were angry with her for approaching court over an old property dispute.

The woman has filed a case in a civil court saying that some people had encroached upon land belonging to her family.

The mob pulled her out of her house, disrobed her and beat her up mercilessly, she said, in the complaint.

The offence is said to have occurred a month ago. A case was registered in a local police station on December 30, 2023.

The case was later forwarded to the district women police station. The Superintendent of Police has constituted a team to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, some of the accused, including the gram panchayat member and one of the women, said that the charge made against them is false and that the woman is considered a trouble-maker by most of the villagers.