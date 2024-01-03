GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman says she was disrobed, assaulted by at least 20 villagers in Tigadi of Belagavi district

Some of the accused have denied the charge made against them by the complainant

January 03, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Tigadi in Belagavi district has said that 20 villagers, including a gram panchayat member, attacked her after disrobing her as a revenge for her legal fight over an old property dispute.

In a complaint to the police, she said that the group of 20 people, including six women, disrobed her and assaulted her, as they were angry with her for approaching court over an old property dispute.

The woman has filed a case in a civil court saying that some people had encroached upon land belonging to her family.

The mob pulled her out of her house, disrobed her and beat her up mercilessly, she said, in the complaint.

The offence is said to have occurred a month ago. A case was registered in a local police station on December 30, 2023.

The case was later forwarded to the district women police station. The Superintendent of Police has constituted a team to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, some of the accused, including the gram panchayat member and one of the women, said that the charge made against them is false and that the woman is considered a trouble-maker by most of the villagers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.