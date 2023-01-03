Woman saves 7 lives donating her organs

January 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A 61-year-old woman has saved seven lives by donating her organs. Malathi S.P. was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals here on December 31 from Nirmala Hospital after she suffered a serious head injury in a road traffic accident near RMC on Nanjangud Road.

Her husband was riding the scooter while she was riding pillion. Both were wearing helmets but Ms. Malathi’s helmet was not locked which resulted in a head injury when the scooter was hit. She was immediately rushed to Nirmala Hospital. The initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and she was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care, a release said here.

Ms Malathi was kept on life support as she was in a very critical state. On Monday, her condition worsened and at 9:03 p.m. she was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure. Ms. Malathi was healthy before the accident and further tests confirmed her eligibility for organ donation. Her family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol. The family came forward to donate her organs.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe initiated the process by going into the organ recipients’ waiting list. On Monday, at around 8.30 a.m., Ms Malathi’s organs (lungs, liver, kidneys, heart valves and corneas) were harvested with a cross-clamp done at 9.09 a.m. at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

The lungs were airlifted to KIMS in Secunderabad while liver and left kidney were received by Apollo BGS Hospitals Mysuru. JSS Hospital received the right kidney while heart valves and corneas were sent to Manipal Hospital, HAL, Bengaluru and K.R. Hospital respectively.

Mysore City Traffic Police and Airport KSISF Police extended their support by creating a ‘green corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru to Mandakalli airport, Mysuru for airlifting the lungs to KIMS, Secunderabad, the release said.