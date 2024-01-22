GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman accompanied by child shouts Allahu Akbar in response to Jai Sri Ram slogan in Shivamogga

This led to some tension at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga in Karnataka on January 22

January 22, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Shivampgga

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged incident while people in Shivamogga were celebrating the opening of the temple to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024.

The alleged incident while people in Shivamogga were celebrating the opening of the temple to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024.

Tension prevailed for some time at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga in Karnataka on January 22 when a woman raised Allahu Akbar slogan in response to Jai Sri Ram chants by a group celebrating inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, who was accompanied by a child, reached the venue on a bike. She raised the slogan when she heard people engaged in the celebrations chanting Jai Sri Ram. Taking serious exception, the group alleged that she went there with the intention of disturb the celebrations.

Police intervened and took her into custody for questioning. Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga district G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that police collected information from her father who claimed that she was mentally unstable and had been under treatment for a few months. “We are verifying medical documents,” he added.

